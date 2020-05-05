KLM to restart more flights; mouth masks required on flights

KLM is cautiously restarting flights to a number of its European destinations. From Tuesday, the airline will perform daily flights to Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Milan, Budapest, Prague, Warsaw and Helsinki. Travelers will be obliged to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth, the airline announced.

"This involves face protection in the broadest sense of the word," a spokesperson for KLM said to broadcaster NOS. "A scarf is also fine if it is tight." Though masks are preferable to other forms of face covering.

Travelers will be checked at the gate. Anyone not wearing sufficient face covering, will get a mask from KLM. If that stock runs out, the traveler will not be allowed on the flight.

By cautiously restarting its flights, KLM hopes to increase the number of flights in May to about 15 percent of normal. The choice of destinations is related to the lifting of restrictions at specific airports. Before Tuesday, KLM was operating at around 10 percent of what is normal.