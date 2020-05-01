Dutch mayors call German, Belgian tourists not to visit during long weekend

The Netherlands will be doing extra border controls along the borders with Germany and Belgium throughout the weekend. May 1 is Workers' Day and a holiday for many people in Germany and Belgium. Mayors in the border region called German and Belgian tourists to stay away over the long weekend, NOS and 1Limburg report.

Because of restrictions and social distancing measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Koninklijke Marechaussee will enforce a so-called "discouragement policy", according to 1Limburg. The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security.

The German government also asked its citizens to only visit the Netherlands if absolutely necessary - not to go shopping or for a day out. Belgium has been doing strict border controls for weeks.