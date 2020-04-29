Lockdown leading to unhealthy lifestyles: Third of Dutch exercise less

The coronavirus crisis has had a negative effect on most Dutch people's lifestyles. More than a third exercise less since the lockdown, many are more stressed, and the vast majority haven't changed their eating behavior to suite their new situation, according to a survey by Ipsos and the Volkskrant among about a thousand people.

On the plus side, 13 percent said they now exercise more and 18 percent are eating healthier. But 38 percent are exercising less, 35 percent are more stressed, and 73 percent haven't changed anything regarding healthy eating.

Stress in particular is a problem, Jaap Seidell, nutrition and health professor at VU University Amsterdam, said to the newspaper. "Money worries and stress at work, especially in combination with hoarding, can lead to snacking behavior, for example," he said. Stress also has an effect on physical activity. "Stress can lead to apathy. In addition, you should keep in mind that many facilities are closed, such as sports clubs and gyms. And not everyone can easily get outside."

Stress can also put people in survival mode, Jessica Kiefte, professor of public health at Leiden University, said to the Volkskrant. "They are then less sensitive to stimuli of hunger or satiety. The additional stress during a crisis like this can also lead to an increase in alcohol consumption and smoking. On the other hand, people also tend to quit smoking. The coronavirus affects the lungs, which instills fear."

About 10 percent of alcohol drinking respondents told researchers that they now drink more than before the crisis. 5 percent of smokers said they smoke more, and 36 percent aren't sure whether they're smoking more or not.