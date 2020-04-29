Children can start sports again today; Music lessons get green light

Starting today, kids and teenagers in many Dutch municipalities can start playing sports again, under some strict conditions. Individual music lessons can also restart, as long as they stick to social distancing rules, Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven of Education, Culture and Science said in answer to parliamentary questions, NOS reports.

From Wednesday, children up to the age of 12 can play group sports, like football, hockey or tennis, together without keeping 1.5 meters apart. For football this involves over 300 thousand KNVB members. Teenagers between 13 and 18 years, almost 275 thousand KNVB members, can also start training again, but they have to keep their distance.

Rules in place to protect kids from the coronavirus include that everyone must go to the club already wearing their sports gear and bring their own water bottle. Changing rooms and canteens remain closed. And after training, the young players must go home immediately. Kids who show symptoms, or kids who have a family member who tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks, are not allowed to go play sports.

Individual music lessons can also restart, as long as everyone involved stays 1.5 meters apart. Group lessons will remain banned for the time being, so orchestras and choirs and the like can not rehearse or perform together.