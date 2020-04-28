IKEA stores reopen in Netherlands

Six weeks after closing due to the coronavirus crisis, the IKEA stores in the Netherlands are reopening on Tuesday. The company is taking extra measures to protect staff and customers against Covid-19, NOS reports.

Only a certain number of customers will be allowed in at the same time. People are allowed to shop in pairs, but no more than that. And plexiglass screens were placed at checkout and customer service counters.

The restaurants and playgrounds at IKEA stores will remain closed for the time being.