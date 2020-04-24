Stop flushing gloves, masks down the toilet: Infrastructure Minister

Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen of Infrastructure and Water Management had to call on Netherlands residents to stop flushing their protective masks and gloves down the toilet. Now that more people are using protective gear against the coronavirus, water purification workers are finding more and more masks and gloves in the sewage, she said on Jinek.

"Please don't do that," the Minister said. She said that she was "really amazed" at what people are flushing.

The masks and gloves jam the water purification machines, and pose an extra risk to workers who have to get them out, according to Van Nieuwenhuizen. "Stop this to protect employees at water purification installations."