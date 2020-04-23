Rotterdam approves plan to keep Eurovision in 2021

City council members in Rotterdam voted on Thursday to approve a plan to organize the Eurovision Song Contest in the city next year. The proposal included 6.7 million euros to help cover the cost to rent out the Ahoy conference center, additional security, and signage around the city.

Rotterdam was supposed to host the 2020 edition of Eurovision at Ahoy next month, but the event was postponed on March 18 in the midst of the global health crisis. Rotterdam had already spent about 15 million euros on the 2020 event, according to local broadcaster Rijnmond.

Jeangu Macrooy, who was chosen to represent the Netherlands this year, will instead represent the country in 2021.