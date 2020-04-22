Teachers' group unhappy about schools reopening

Teachers action group and union Leraren in Actie (LIA) is not pleased with the government's decision to reopen primary schools after the May holidays, and possibly secondary schools after June 1st. LIA thinks the schools should stay closed until after the summer holidays, AD reports.

According to LIA, the government's Outbreak Management Team (OMT) did not base its advice to reopen schools on scientific evidence about the spread of the coronavirus. "The safety of the teaching staff cannot be sufficiently guaranteed, especially in a sector in which many people over 50 work," the union said.

The union wants teachers to be able to decide for themselves whether they want to take the risk of going back to the classroom. "For themselves as well as for a family member, or a person whom the teacher has regular contact with who is at (great) risk."