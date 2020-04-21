Gov't advised to carefully reopen schools, keep restaurants closed: report

The Outbreak Management Team advised the government to let children go back to school in smaller groups and to keep restaurants, cafes and other hospitality businesses closed until at least mid-May, sources told RTL Nieuws. Prime Minister Mark Rutte will officially announce the government's decision on relaxing the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in a press conference on Tuesday evening.

According to the broadcaster's sources, the OMT thinks primary school children can go back to school. This should happen in smaller groups spread out through the day. School holidays should be shortened so that kids have the opportunity to catch up on school work they missed while distance learning from home. The experts also advised allowing kids up to age 12 to play sports together three times a week, without having to keep 1.5 meters apart.

When it comes to the hospitality industry, the OMT recommends keeping restaurants, bars, cafes and other catering establishments closed until at least May 16th, possibly longer. All events should be canceled until September or October, the experts advised. Zoos and museums can be allowed to reopen under strict conditions.

The OMT also wants to give healthcare institutions the space to expand their visiting arrangements so that patients or clients can receive one or two visitors.

The experts don't think it a good idea to relax measures per region.