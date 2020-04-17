Rijswijk transmission mast torched; 15th 5G arson

The police are investigating a fire at a transmission mast on Veldweg in Rijswijk. The aftermath of the fire was discovered on Thursday morning, but as the transmission mast is located in a quiet area, it is not clear when the fire was set. The police are hoping for witnesses, De Stentor reports.

This is the 15th in a series of fires at transmission masts in the Netherlands, according to the newspaper. The first fire was in Beesd on April 4. Since then transmission masts were also torched in Neerkant, Rotterdam, Nuenen, Dronten, Groningen, Oudenbosch, Veldhoven, Tilburg, and Almere. The perpetrator of the Groningen fire was caught on surveillance camera.

The arson appears to be aimed at stopping the rollout of the 5G network, which some misinformation reports linked to the spread of the coronavirus. The "theory" that 5G destroys the immune system is widely shared on social media. There is no scientific evidence to support this.

Foundation Stop 5GNL, which is trying to stop rollout of the 5G network in the Netherlands, has distanced itself from the fires