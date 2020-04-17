Netflix pushes €1 million into support fund for Dutch film, TV industry

Netflix and the Netherlands Film Fund set up a support fund to help employees in the Netherlands' television and film industry through the coronavirus, which brought all productions to a halt. Netflix pushed a million euros into the fund, NOS reports.

With the money from Netflix, the Film Fund can support the affected productions. The Film Fund is still working out the exact details of the scheme and will publish information on its website in the coming week.

Worldwide, Netflix pushed 92 million euros into supporting people in the creative sector who are out of work due to measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.