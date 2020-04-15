Body found wrapped in plastic in Haarlem identified as Aruban man, 31

The remains of a man found wrapped in plastic and sealed with duct tape was identified as the body of Gregori Lindomar Maduro, police confirmed on Wednesday. A crime resulted in the Aruban man's death, with authorities looking to piece together the days leading up to Maduro's death.

Maduro's body was found in the Mooie Nel, a lake in Haarlem. His wrapped up remains were discovered on April 7, police confirmed to NL Times. The cause of death was not revealed. Authorities were hoping to speak with anyone who saw him or spoke with him on or after March 1 while investigators map out what happened to him in the five weeks preceding the grisly find.

Maduro, who often went by the names "Greg" and "Lindomar", had been living in the Netherlands for several years. He primarily resided in Haarlem, but sometimes spent nights elsewhere in the country, police said.

Hundreds of people posted messages on Maduro's personal Facebook page offering their condolences and support to his surviving family and friends.

Gregori Lindomar Maduro was 31 years of age.