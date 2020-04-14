Hundreds of ecstasy tabs found hidden in Disney jigsaw puzzle

A woman from Niedorp in Noord-Holland recently opened a Disney puzzle delivered to her door four years ago only to discover that in addition to puzzle pieces, the box also contained 530 ecstasy pills. The police are investigating, community police officer Bas Dirkmaat said on Instagram.

According to the police, the puzzle was delivered to the woman's home four years ago. She hadn't ordered it, and her family and friends also knew nothing about it. As it had no return address, the puzzle ended up in the garage.

While recently cleaning out the garage, she came across the puzzle and put it aside to entertain her grandchildren during the coronavirus restrictions. When she opened it, she found the pills and called the police.

The police are investigating where the puzzle and drugs came from.