Sint Maarten bans alcohol sales in attempt to reduce domestic violence

The government of Sint Maarten temporarily banned the sale and purchase of alcohol while the island is in lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This measure follows reports that incidents of domestic violence on the island was increasing under lockdown, local newspaper The Daily Herald reports.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Sunday that everyone is under increased stress during the lockdown. Children aren't in school and can therefore not report incidents that occur, the Prime Minister said. She had been advised that alcohol consumption can exacerbate violence in the home, and as the government wants to limit this as much as possible, the decision was made to ban alcohol sales and purchases throughout the lockdown.

"We would like to do our best to protect everyone," Jacobs said. She said that the ban is for the "greater good" and the protection fo the community, and added that Sint Maarten will not be in this situation for much longer.