Dutch elderly wait too long to ask for help: Red Cross

Elderly people in the Netherlands have difficulty asking for help from strangers during the coronavirus crisis, according to a survey by the Red Cross. Only 9 percent of Dutch aged 70 or older said they don't mind asking for help from a stranger. And about 35 percent are even reluctant to ask for help from an aid organization, RTL Nieuws reports.

40 percent of respondents said they would not or would hesitate to ask a stranger for help shopping. 37 percent said the same about asking a stranger for help walking their dog. And 40 percent would not knock on someone else's door when they're lonely.

Asking for help is often easier than we think, according to Red Cross director Marieke van Schaik. "We often think that others are so busy and have something else on their mind, but that doesn't have to be the case at all."

"If you're still hesitant, Van Schaik has a few tips. "Don't ask too much at once, or start with something small," she said to RTL. "Be honest, and maybe you can also ask if you can give something back."