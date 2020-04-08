Stunning supermoon precedes warm day expected to hit 25 degrees

After the supermoon made a spectacular display in Dutch skies on Tuesday night, Wednesday is also set to be a beautiful day in the Netherlands. There will be plenty of sunshine, with maximums up to 25 degrees. Some places in the south of the country may even see thermometers climb to 26 degrees, according to Weeronline.

Maximum temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees along the Wadden, the north coast and the Kop of Noord-Holland, to between 21 and 25 degrees elsewhere in the country. The eastern parts of Noord-Brabant, the Achterhoek and Limburg may even see temperatures rise to 26 degrees Celsius. A weak to moderate wind will do little to cool things down.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds visible in the sky. Maximums will range between 15 and 22 degrees. Saturday will see more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. On Easter Sunday and Monday, rain is expected.

20200407 Moonrise and sunset at the same time at the same location, just a 180 degree turn was enough tonight #supermoon #supermaan pic.twitter.com/kZp6D1EZH9 — Joris van Boven (@JorisvanBoven) April 7, 2020

Voor de liefhebbers de supermaan is al zichtbaar boven de boulevard v Scheveningen. Hij kwam zojuist uit n schoorsteenpijp zag ik. pic.twitter.com/NIlMsMiHpw — Dick Teske (@DTpersfoto) April 7, 2020