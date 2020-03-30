Dutch submarine crew returning early after 8 test positive for coronavirus

A Dutch submarine running exercises off the coast of Scotland will return to the Netherlands earlier than planned after eight crew members tested positive for coronavirus. The naval vessel Zr.Ms. Dolfijn was sailing from Scotland to Den Helder, Noord-Holland on Monday evening with all 58 of its crew onboard, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

One of those who tested positive for the virus was still showing symptoms of Covid-19. That person was coughing and had a fever. Some of the other seven had previously shown similar complaints.

Another seven also had mild flu symptoms, but their tests had not shown a positive result for coronavirus, the ministry said. Upon return to the Netherlands the entire crew will be placed in quarantine.

The Dolfijn's exercises were supposed to continue for another two weeks. Everyone on the vessel is in good spirits, the ministry added.