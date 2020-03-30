Defective medical masks: Chinese ambassador meets minister over recalled respirators

By Janene Pieters on March 30, 2020 - 10:40
Medical masks
Minister Martin van Rijn for Medical Care met with the Chinese ambassador in The Hague to discuss a shipment of rejected medical masks from China. The Ministry had to reject some 600 thousand FFP-2 masks on Saturday because they did not meet quality standards, the Telegraaf reports. 

"Talked to Chinese ambassador Xu Hong about the rejected masks, the Minister tweeted on Sunday. "But also thanked China for their support to fight the coronavirus in the Netherlands. We are working together to ensure that all protective equipment meets quality requirements."

The Chinese ambassador tweeted that he had a "good conversation" with Van Rijn. He is waiting for more detailed information about the rejected masks, he said, adding that he hopes "this isolated incident" will not impact the two countries' joint fight against the coronavirus. 

The demand for medical masks to protect healthcare workers against the coronavirus is sky-high worldwide. China is currently the only country that can supply these masks on a large scale, according to the Telegraaf. 

On Monday the union for nurses and other healthcare workers NU'91 launched an online reporting point where healthcare workers can report shortages of protective equipment. The union hopes that this will help map out exactly what is needed where. 

