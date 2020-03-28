Salvation Army campaign brings attention to homeless people affected by coronavirus

By Jamie de Geir on March 28, 2020 - 08:00
Monument in Amsterdam featuring Major Alida Bosshardt, a well-known leader in the Salvation Army in the mid- to late-20th century
Monument in Amsterdam featuring Major Alida Bosshardt, a well-known leader in the Salvation Army in the mid- to late-20th centuryPhoto: hansenn/DepositPhotos

The Salvation Army has started a campaign to bring more attention to the homeless during the time of isolation. The campaign features several homeless people while asking the Dutch public to consider how those without residences are supposed to "stay home" during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are an estimated 40 thousand homeless people in the Netherlands, double the amount ten years ago. The nonprofit organization says they provide assistance to about 15 thousand.

The organization set up a quarantine facility In Rotterdam for the homeless that have already contracted coronavirus. Earlier this week they were already giving shelter to ten quarantined individuals.

Heb je onze campagne 'Thuisblijven, hoe dan?!' al voorbij zien komen? F. sliep ook afgelopen nacht weer in onze...

Geplaatst door Leger des Heils op Vrijdag 27 maart 2020

“Isolation is not quite possible, we try to keep the homeless in their own room, but that is not always possible,” said Salvation Army representative Cornel Vader to NOS. He also spoke of their difficulty trying to keep the beds at least 1.5 meters apart to be within the guidelines set by the government. That has caused a shortage of beds, he said.

The organization is pushing for another 10 thousand homes to be built to house more of the homeless, people the organization said are fully capable of living on their own but do not yet have the means to support themselves.

The Salvation Army also said it was trying to create more partnerships with holiday parks, hotels, and empty gymnasiums to temporarily provide more shelter temporarily.

Heb je onze campagne 'Thuisblijven, hoe dan?!' al voorbij zien komen? Waarschijnlijk slaapt M. vannacht weer buiten,...

Geplaatst door Leger des Heils op Vrijdag 27 maart 2020

Heb je onze campagne 'Thuisblijven, hoe dan?!' al voorbij zien komen? M. slaapt vanavond in de nachtopvang, zoals al...

Geplaatst door Leger des Heils op Vrijdag 27 maart 2020

Tags: 

Related stories

A doctor with the Dutch flag

Coronavirus statistics show significant rises in Noord-Brabant, Groningen

Dr. Milly Haverkort, an infectious diseases and internal medicine specialist, demonstrates a coronavirus exam at the GGD Kennemerland. February 2020.

Big jump in Breda coronavirus cases; 34% of country's patients in Noord-Brabant

Artist's rendition of the coronavirus

Coronavirus cases spreading out beyond Noord-Brabant; More found in Tilburg, Amsterdam

Dr. Milly Haverkort, an infectious diseases and internal medicine specialist, demonstrates a coronavirus exam at the GGD Kennemerland. February 2020.

Over 30% of Noord-Brabant coronavirus patients reside in Tilburg, Breda

Bruno Bruins, Mark Rutte, and Jaap van Dissel at a press conference introducing new rules regarding coronavirus.

Gov't crisis team, safety offices meeting to assess Covid-19 measures; press conference at 6:30 pm

IDFA flags at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam Noord

Stuck at home? Dutch film fests Movies that Matter, IDFA go online