Site launched to show which Amsterdam stores are still open

By Janene Pieters on March 27, 2020 - 11:00
Covid-19: Police patrol the Dappermarkt in Amsterdam to make sure shoppers keep 1.5 meters apart, 26 March 2020
Covid-19: Police patrol the Dappermarkt in Amsterdam to make sure shoppers keep 1.5 meters apart, 26 March 2020NL TimesNL Times

Due to restrictions implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, many stores in the Netherlands are closed. To make it easier for Amsterdam residents to do their shopping, the umbrella organization for entrepreneurs in the capital Vereniging Amsterdam City created a website listing the stores that are still operating.

The site shows which stores are open by street. Some streets have far more open stores than others. On Czaar Peterstraat and Utrechtsestraat, for example, shoppers still have a big choice of where to do their shopping. 

All stores are maintaining a strict door policy, so that the stores do not become too crowded and people can stay 1.5 meters apart. If a store is full, customers will have to wait outside until someone leaves.

Amsterdam store owners who are still open and not on the list, are asked to contact the association. 

 

