Gov't crisis team, safety offices meeting to assess Covid-19 measures; press conference at 6:30 pm

The Ministerial Crisis Management Committee will be meeting again on Monday evening to discuss whether any further measures need to be taken around coronavirus Covid-19. After that the safety offices of at least 25 different regions will meet in Utrecht to discuss municipal and regional measures, NOS reports.

The meeting of the government's crisis committee will start at 5:00 p.m. Attendees include Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Deputy Prime Ministers Hugo de Jonge (Public Health), Wouter Koolmees (Social Affairs and Employment), and Carola Schouten (Agriculture), Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security, Minister Martin van Rijn for Medical Care, experts from public health institute RIVM, and the national coordinator for counter terrorism and security NCTV.

A press conference will be held after the meeting, expected at around 6:30 p.m.

At around 7:00 p.m. the Veiligheidsregio's will meet at the provincial government building in Utrecht. At least 25 different safety offices are expected to attend. As are mayors Femke Halsema of Amsterdam and Ahmed Aboutaleb of Rotterdam. They will discuss measures like a ban on gatherings, to prevent groups gathering at beaches and parks like happened over the weekend.