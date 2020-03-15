Gelderland cop suspended for off-duty "violent incident"

By Zack Newmark on March 15, 2020 - 08:00
Netherlands police uniform
A police officer walking the beat in Amsterdam. 5 May 2015Photo: Joeppoulssen / DepositPhotos

Authorities say a police officer who was arrested over his involvement in an off-duty “violent incident” has been suspended. “Drugs were found during the investigation,” police note, and the criminal case is ongoing.

“In addition to the criminal investigation, a disciplinary investigation has also been started,” authorities confirm. “The employee has since been suspended, but he has no access to police buildings and systems during the investigations.”

The suspect was assigned to the Gelderland police in Oost-Nederland. The suspension was announced on Thursday, but it was not clear when the violent incident took place.

Police did not release details about the alleged violent crime.

