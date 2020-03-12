Talk show without audience, hospital scraps teaching activities due to coronavirus concerns

Talk show Op1 was filmed without an audience in the studio on Wednesday evening due to concerns about coronavirus Covid-19. Groningen university hospital UMCG temporarily scrapped all its teaching activities involving hospital employees for the same reason.

One of the guests of Op1, professor of neurology and Parkinson's specialist Bas Bloem, initially canceled his appearance on the show due concerns of contracting the virus, the editors of the NPO program confirmed to RTL Nieuws. The editors therefore decided to film the show without an audience, in order to limit the risks of the virus spreading and to meet tightened guidelines around large events.

The UMCG lessons in medicine, movement sciences and dentistry are canceled until at least April 4th, Dagblad van het Noorden reports. This is part of the university medical center's efforts to keep Covid-19 out of the hospital. An alternative online education program will be developed for the affected students in the coming days.