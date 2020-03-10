Amazon launches full online store in Netherlands

Amazon is officially in the Netherlands. Amazon.nl launched millions of products on the site on Tuesday. Previously, only books could be purchased from the American web store's Dutch site.

More than 100 million products are now available on the online store, Amazon told NRC. According to the newspaper, that is four times more than Bol.com, which was the Netherlands' biggest online store until now.

Amazon said it is starting out "modestly", but plans to considerably grow the number of available products in the long term. "Several thousand" Dutch entrepreneurs already signed up to sell their products through Amazon, according to the company.

Amazon is also expanding its Dutch headquarters, according to RTL Z. The company listed 85 open vacancies at its Dutch office and expects to employ around 400 people by the end fo this year.

Customers in the Netherlands are still able to order from other European Amazon websites, including in France, German, and the United Kingdom.