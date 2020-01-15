Amazon to sell more products in NL, start competing with Bol.com

Amazon is looking to expand the range of products it sells in the Netherlands on Amazon.nl. Companies who want to sell their products through the platform can register with the American web giant from Wednesday, NU.nl reports.

Currently, Amazon.nl sells only books. But the company intends to expand its offer to "millions of products" through the course of the year, thereby explicitly competing with the Dutch Bol.com.

"We look forward to expanding the number of product categories," said Alex Ootes, who is responsible for te European expansion of Amazon. "We are delighted to now offer both large and small Dutch companies the opportunity to sell on Amazon.nl and our other European sites."

Bol.com previously called it "logical" to arm itself in the battle with Amazon by also expanding its product range, possibly to also include clothing, according to the newspaper.