Two Dutch mountain climbers found dead on Austrian expedition

Two Dutch mountain climbers died while on an expedition at the glacier in the Pitztal in Austria. They were found dead in their tent early on Saturday morning. It is believed they died from carbon monoxide poisoning, AD reports.

The Dutch men, aged 50 and 52, were found by other participants in the expedition. They were camping at a height of over 3 thousand meters at the time. The climbers slept in dome tents and had to prepare their own meals. It is believed that a gas stove used for this purpose leaked carbon monoxide into the tent.

The men involved were experienced mountain climbers, according to AD. They formed part of a team of six who were training together for future expeditions.

This expedition was organized by Mountain Network Travel, and led by an Austrian mountain and ski guide. Mountain Network Travel expressed shock and dismay at the mountaineers' deaths. "Our thoughts are with family and relatives. The suffering cannot be understood."

The bodies of the two Dutch men were taken from the mountain by helicopter. Exactly what happened, is being investigated.