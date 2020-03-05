Rainy weather to break for some sunshine on Saturday

By Janene Pieters on March 5, 2020 - 11:16
Rainy weather
Rainy weatherPhoto: Madrabothair/DepositPhotos

Those getting tired of the rain and clouds in the Netherlands, can look forward to some sunshine on Saturday, according to the weather forecast by Weeronline. Though the rainy weather will be back on Sunday, with a strong southwesterly wind blowing along the coast.

The southern part of the Netherlands can expect rain on Thursday afternoon. The northern half will stay mostly dry and may even see the sun break through the clouds. Maximums will climb to around 8 degrees. Rain and clouds will continue throughout the night in the south, southeast, east and middle of the country, according to the weather service.

Friday will be gray, with the eastern parts of the country still getting some light rain in the morning. In the afternoon, showers will start falling in the southwest and slowly spread out to the rest of the country. Afternoon temperatures will again hover around 8 degrees Celsius - usual temperatures for early March.

On Saturday, the sun will break through the clouds in most of the Netherlands. There may be a shower or two in the eastern parts of the country. The west will have the most sun and leas rain. Afternoon temperatures will even reach double digits, climbing to 10 degrees.

Sunday will again be completely different than Saturday, with periods of rain and thick cloud cover. The sun may break through during the afternoon, but even then there is a chance of showers. Maximums will climb to between 10 and 12 degrees, with a moderate to strong southwesterly wind. 

Tags: 

Related stories

Water clogged several streets in Amsterdam Oost

Wettest February ever, and nearly the warmest on record

Pic taken during Carnaval in Delft on a windy, stormy day when most events were moved indoors, February 2016

Weather alert issued for strong gusts tonight; Weekend storm repeat could dampen Carnaval festivities

Icy road

Snowfall expected to impact morning rush hour

Wind turbines in Amsterdam

Stormy weekend results in most wind energy ever generated in NL

A cloudy day in Amsterdam

Seventh straight year with almost no ice; Second warmest winter on record

Storm clouds over the Dordrecht inner harbor

Storm Dennis and spring-like temperatures in NL on Sunday