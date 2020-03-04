More green energy generated in Netherlands

Last year 18 percent more electricity was generated from renewable sources in the Netherlands than the year before, compared to an 11 percent increase in 2018. Last year's increase can mainly be attributed to more solar power, according to figures released by Statistics Netherlands on Wednesday.

Last year 21.8 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of sustainable energy was generated in the Netherlands, compared to 18.5 billion kWh in 2018. Windmills were responsible for the largest share of this at 49 percent, followed by biomass at 26 percent, and solar power at 24 percent.

Renewable energy production accounted for 18 percent of electricity consumption in the Netherlands last year, compared to 15 percent in 2018.

Electricity generation from solar panels increased from 3.7 billion kWh in 2018 to 5.2 billion kWh last year - an increased of more than 40 percent. Electricity generated by wind increased by 7 percent last year, from 10 billion kWh to 10.7 billion kWh.