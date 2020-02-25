Jewish caricatures in Belgian parade "totally wrong": Dutch Justice Min.

By Janene Pieters on February 25, 2020 - 17:40
Ferdinand Grapperhaus
Ferdinand GrapperhausPhoto: Rijksoverheid / Wikimedia Commons

A shadow of anti-Semitism hangs around Jewish caricatures seen in the carnival parade in Aalst over the weekend and last year, Dutch Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security said to NPO Radio 1 program Dit is de Dag. 

Grapperhaus said he saw photos of the parade and finds it "totally wrong", "tasteless", and "below all levels". "This does not fit into our society," he said. 

In December, UNESCO removed the carnival in Aalst from the World Heritage List because of the outrage caused by Jewish stereotypes used in the carnival last year, according to NU.nl. This year there were even more Jewish caricatures in the parade, leading to another storm of criticism.

