Jewish caricatures in Belgian parade "totally wrong": Dutch Justice Min.

A shadow of anti-Semitism hangs around Jewish caricatures seen in the carnival parade in Aalst over the weekend and last year, Dutch Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security said to NPO Radio 1 program Dit is de Dag.

Grapperhaus said he saw photos of the parade and finds it "totally wrong", "tasteless", and "below all levels". "This does not fit into our society," he said.

In December, UNESCO removed the carnival in Aalst from the World Heritage List because of the outrage caused by Jewish stereotypes used in the carnival last year, according to NU.nl. This year there were even more Jewish caricatures in the parade, leading to another storm of criticism.

At #aalstcarnaval they are depicting Jews as vermin. I have goose bumps all across my body. The Belgians do know that Jews were sent to the gas chambers from Aalst as well?! The pre-condition was to dehumanize the victims. Speak about Jews as vermin and then 'extinguish' them pic.twitter.com/MxBpTQwU3j — Adam Thomas Mouchtar 🇪🇺 (@AdamMouchtar) February 23, 2020

80 years after the #Holocaust and #Europe is still the same: Pictures from the #aalstcarnaval happening now. #Belgium should be ashamed of permitting this vile, repugnant, Antisemitic display of pure Jew hatred. pic.twitter.com/9cyaiVmzbb — Amir Tsarfati (@BeholdIsrael) February 23, 2020