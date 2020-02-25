Father gunned down in Utrecht town; Daughter died in 2019 domestic violence case

One person was killed, and another was taken into custody in an apparent shooting in home on Vredeoordlaan in Leersum, Utrecht, authorities said. Police and ambulances were dispatched to the scene at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, and a trauma team was dispatched by helicopter soon after.

Two children who ran from a home after the shooting were being cared for, according to newspaper AD. Family members there cried out "Does anyone know if he is alive? Is he still alive?" when they ran under the police tape to check on their loved one.

The man who was shot dead was the father of a 23-year-old woman named Dunja who died from injuries suffered in a brutal assault exactly one year and one day ago, broadcaster RTV Utrecht reported. Her attacker kicked and beat her, striking her head and body, in her apartment at the City Campus Max complex. She passed away four days later. Her ex-boyfriend, Lorenzo S. was arrested in the case and has a court date in May, the Telegraaf reported.

Forensische opsporing is aan het werk. Macabere sfeer bij de afzetting. Bekenden verzamelen zich. Veel emotie. #leersum pic.twitter.com/BWpfPLdHbf — Mark van der Wel (@MarkvanderWel) February 25, 2020

Police did not comment on the Tuesday investigation, and released no official information about the victim and suspect. Some area residents told RTV Utrecht that the shooting took place after an argument between neighbors. Photos from the scene showed black screens set up to block access to the entire street.

"This news does not surprise me. With one house on the block it is constant misery. The neighborhood often complains about nuisance," one neighbor told AD.