NikkieTutorials named online presenter for Eurovision Song Contest

Nikkie de Jager, known worldwide by her YouTube name NikkieTutorials, will be the fourth presenter of the Eurovision Song Contest, in addition to the already announced Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit. The 25-year-old YouTube star will be the "online host" - she will report about the event online, record a YouTube series with the artists, and will be on television at the semi-finals and final in Rotterdam in May, NOS repots.

De Jager, who was recently in the news internationally after she was blackmailed into coming out as transgender, is "extremely honored" to be part of the Song Contest. "From the moment Duncan Laurence won in Tel Aviv, I had only one wish: to be involved in this Dutch edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, she said to NOS.

The fact that the Netherlands "knows how to translate the song festival into a strong online approach and how to connect that to TV" is fantastic, she said. "I am really looking forward to immersing myself completely in this unique festival for two weeks."

Eurovision Song Contest producer Sietse Bakker is proud to welcome De Jager to the team. "She is our international internet star and we are proud of that!" she said. "In addition, Nikkie is a song festival fan from the first hour and is seen by loyal song festival fans as someone who should not be missed during this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest."