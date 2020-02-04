British citizens will have to reapply for residency within a year: Immigration

Many British citizens who are living in the Netherlands and want to continue to do so now that the Brexit has taken place, will have to apply for a residency permit by December 31st, according to the Dutch immigration and naturalization service IND. There are some exceptions to this, including those UK nationals who already carry permanent residency in the Netherlands, and those who also hold the nationality of an EU nation, IND said in an updated bulletin on the subject.

British people with a permanent EU residence permit will be asked to swap out their permit for an alternative.

​Everyone else will likely need to request residency again if they want to continue living in the Netherlands from January. In the coming period, IND will send a personalized letter to the around 45 thousand UK nationals living in the Netherlands and their family members, inviting them to file an application for a permit. The procedure will cost 58 euros for adults and 31 euros for children under 18.

British nationals in the Netherlands were urged to make sure their address is correctly registered in the Personal Records Database of the municipality they live in, so that they can be sure that they will receive their letters.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31st. A transition period is now in effect, during which the EU and UK will negotiate exactly what their relationship will look like. This transition period ends on December 31st, 2020. Until that date, UK residents in the Netherlands keep their existing rights and can continue living in the Netherlands with just a valid passport.