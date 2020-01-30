Smoking to be banned at all train stations, platforms

Smoking will soon be forbidden at all train stations across the Netherlands, according to national railway NS. The organization is working with railroad infrastructure firm ProRail to expand the existing smoking ban to include platforms and other station facilities.

Smoking facilities on the platforms will be removed in October. ProRail previously said it would dismantle all areas where passengers may smoke by midway through 2021.

Tobacco products will also no longer be sold at NS-owned shops, namely Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer, beginning April 1. The tobacco ban will be in place at these 136 sales points. The NS holds the rights to several AH to Go franchises located at the train stations. In total, the NS operates about 270 shops.

"In addition, NS will no longer close new contracts with tenants who want to sell tobacco at the station," the NS said in a statement.

ProRail is already in the process of removing the 390 smoker's poles and cigarette disposal grates that remain at about 100 of the 400 train stations in the Netherlands.