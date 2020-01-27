Venlo man seriously hurt in Roermond shooting

A young Venlo man was seriously injured in a weekend shooting outside a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Roermond, Limburg. The shooting was reported just before 6:45 p.m. on Sunday from the fast food restaurant’s parking lot on Schaarbroekerweg.

The victim was inside the fast food facility with a friend, when the victim received a call saying he should come outside immediately. He was shot after leaving the restaurant, according to De Limburger.

The victim, an 18-year-old, was conscious when police arrived. Two ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene within minutes of the crime.

He was shot in the groin and in the arm, De Limburger wrote. Witnesses said they heard three or four gunshots, the newspaper said.

He was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police stated.

Nobody was reported as being in custody. Police asked for anyone with information in the case to contact them directly.