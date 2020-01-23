PostNL cancels last mail by boat service after 125 years

After 125 years of service, PostNL will stop delivering the mail in Biesbosch by boat. The postal company is in conversation with the five customers who still received their mail by boat about alternatives, PostNL spokesperson Tanja Hoogkamer said to Omroep Brabant.

"The mail boat serves five addresses and only a few letters for three hours a day," Hoogkamer explained PostNL's decision. "That is too expensive and cumbersome, but I emphasize once again that we are investigating alternatives and that we are doing that with the residents."

"This is the end of a 125-year chapter of unique mail delivery in Biesbosch," Cees Schuller, who in March 2017 published a book on mail delivery in Biesbosch, said to the broadcaster. "I also communicated with PostNL because I would like to add a final chapter to my book. And yes, they speak of reconsidering, customization and finding a solution. Well, there you have it. I have indications that they will stop using the mail boat from 1 March."