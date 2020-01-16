Over 80 kilos cocaine found on Dutch plane in Argentina; three Dutch arrested

More than 80 kilograms of cocaine was found on a Martinair Cargo plane in Argentina. Seven men, three of whom are Dutch, were arrested, including the plane's pilot and some crew members, RTL Nieuws reports.

The plane was at the Ezeiza International Airport near Buenos Aires when the drugs were discovered. Local media report that the discovery was made shortly before he plane was set to depart for Amsterdam, via Ecuador and Miami.

The plane had flown via Sao Paulo in Brazil to Argentina. The local police are investigating whether the drugs were brought on board in Argentina or Brazil.

KLM, Martinair's parent company, told RTL Nieuws that they are cooperating with the investigation.