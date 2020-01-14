Grenade found at Zwolle cafe targeted in 2018; Owner, Cop father attacked in 2019

A possible explosive was found at a cafe on Voorstraat in Zwolle on Tuesday morning. The area around the cafe was cordoned off while explosive removal experts from the Ministry of Defense investigated and removed the device, the Gelderland police said on Twitter.

According to newspaper De Stentor, the explosive involved was a hand grenade and it was found tied to the door of cafe Bruut. Emergency services responded to the scene at around 8:20 a.m.

This is not the first time Bruut was the target of someone with explosives. The police investigated the cafe and its owners in 2018 and 2019 after first a hand grenade was found hanging on the cafe's door, and later two explosives went off at the home of owner Bob Kooistra's father - a police officer in Zwolle.

The municipality closed Bruut after the incident with the hand grenade in 2018. Kooistra believes he is being targeted so that his club can't reopen, he said to De Stentor in February 2019.