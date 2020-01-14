Dutch ship builder gets €5 billion contract from German navy

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards won a billion-euro contract from the German navy, the German Ministry of Defense announced. Damen will build four frigates for the German navy, with the option to build two more. An amount of 5.27 billion euros is involved in the order, NOS reports.

The frigates involved are MKS 180's. They are about 155 meters long and can be used in crisis situations, anti-piracy missions, and the detection of submarines, among other things. About 110 people can stay on board each frigate.

The ships will be built at the Blohm + Voss shipyard in Hamburg.

Damen won the contract over German Naval Yards, which worked with German company Thyssenkrupp. The tender is still being reviewed and needs to be approved by the Bundestag.