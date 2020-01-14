Dutch makeup artist Arjen Tuiten nominated for Oscar

Dutch makeup artist Arjen Tuiten is again nominated for an Oscar, this time for his work on fairy-tale film Maleficent: Mistress of evil with Angelina Jolie. Animated short Mind My Mind by Dutch animator and film director Floor Adams, which was shortlisted for an Oscar, did not make the cut.

Tuiten is honored with the nomination, his second one, he told NU.nl on Monday morning. He was previously nominated in 2018 for his work on the film Wonder, but that Oscar went to Kazu Hiro, who turned Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill in the film Darkest Hour.

"At first I did not expect that we would make it. If it turns out to be that way, then of course it will be very beautiful," Tuiten said to NU.nl from his home in Los Angeles. "I am certainly surprised, but I find it no less exciting than the first time. It is an enormous honor to be nominated for the second time."

Tuiten does not want to speculate about his chances of winning. "There are so many good films. I think Kazu Hiro, with Charlize Theron as an actress, who is also in the race for an Oscar for Bombshell, has a good chance. That gets more support. But Joker can also win it. You never know: Maleficent: Mistress of evil is the only fantasy film that has been nominated."