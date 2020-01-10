Dutch car rolls in Belgium; deceased victims discovered hours later

A car with Dutch license plates was overturned on the A12 highway near the Belgian village of Zandvliet sometime during the night between Thursday and Friday. The two people in the car died in the crash. Sadly, the crashed car was only noticed after daybreak, RTL Nieuws reports.

"We suspect that [the victims] are Dutch, but that remains to be seen", a spokesperson for the local police said to RTL Nieuws. Police are still confirming their identities.

The car ran into trouble for as yet unknown reasons on the A12 towards Antwerp. It crashed into the crash barrier and flipped, landing on its roof next to the highway, under a bridge. The passenger was thrown out of the vehicle, the police spokesperson said to RTL.

Due to the car's location, it was hard to see in the dark and the wreck was only noticed in the morning. "Undoubtedly cars drove by, it is the road from Antwerp to Breda," the spokesperson said.