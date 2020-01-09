Video: Three men wanted for stealing millions worth of electronics from Schiphol warehouse

The police are looking for three men suspected of stealing a large number of boxes filled with electronics from a warehouse on Rangoonweg on Schiphol last summer, was revealed on Opsporing Verzocht. The stolen electronics had a value of around 3 million euros.

The theft happened during the early hours of Wednesday, June 5th. The thieves used two trucks with stolen license plates, and an electric pallet truck to move the boxes into the trucks. The boxes contained mobile phones, drones and action cameras. The suspects also stole garden lighting, but the authorities believe that was by accident. A number of those parts were later found in a warehouse in Beverwijk.

The perpetrators seemed to know their way around so well, that the Koninklijke Marechaussee suspect they may have had inside information. The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport- and border security.

One of the two trucks used in the theft was bought by two men in Gelderland in April. The police arrested one of the buyers, but are still looking for the other man. He is bald, about 1.7 meters tall, and estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old. He was called "Appie" and spoke with an Amsterdam accent.

The stolen electronics are still missing. The Marechaussee is looking to speak with anyone with information about the theft, the stolen electronics, or the perpetrators.