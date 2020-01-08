KLM stops flying over Iran and Iraq

KLM is no longer flying over Iraq and Iran as a precaution after Iran's retaliation attack on American targets in Iraq, a KLM spokesperson said to NU.nl on Wednesday. Depending on their destination, flights will detour to the north or the south.

News agency AFP reports that Air France stopped flying over the two countries.

These are precautionary measures after a rocket attack by Iran on army bases in Iraq, where American soldiers are stationed. The attack was in retribution for the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed on Friday in an American drone attack in Baghdad.

The Americans report that there were no casualties in the attack. The Dutch Ministry of Defense confirmed that no Dutch soldiers stationed in Iraq - for a currently halted training mission - were injured.