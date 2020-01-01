Video: 10,000 join New Year's Dive in Scheveningen

Some ten thousand people took part in the annual New Year's dive into the North Sea. The chilly event takes place every New Year's Day at the beach in Scheveningen, The Hague.

This year marks the 61st edition of the event, the biggest of its kind in the Netherlands. Between the 127 other diving events held around the country and another 22 Dutch events held abroad, the total number of participants topped 60 thousand, according to Unox, the organizer of the annual event.

The water temperature in the North Sea was four degrees on Wednesday, measured at the Dutch coastline near The Hague. The wind chill factor meant the temperature felt closer to one degree Celsius in Scheveningen.

One of the events abroad will take place in Curacao at 5 p.m. CET, or noon local time. The estimated water temperature there is about 28 degrees.