Record €77 million in fireworks sold in Netherlands

A massive 77 million euros worth of fireworks were sold in the Netherlands for New Year's Eve 2019, according to interest association Pyrotechnics Netherlands. That is 10 percent more than in 2010, and a new record, NU.nl reports.

The previous record of 74 million euros dated from 2008 and 2009.

Decorative fireworks in particular were popular in the Netherlands this year, spokesperson Marcel Teunissen of Pyrotechnics Netherlands said to NU.nl. People also opted more often for expensive products like so-called compound fireworks. "Those are composite boxes with which you can see a mini firework show by lighting a single wick."

Teunissen also noted that unlike in previous years, the peak in sales fell on December 30th, instead of December 31st.