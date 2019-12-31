National Police Chief calls Netherlands residents to have a safe New Year's

The New Year's Eve festivities are fast approaching, and while it is a fun time for most in the Netherlands, New Year's is a high-risk event for the police and other first responders, National Police Chief Erik Akerboom said on Twitter. He called on everyone in the Netherlands to help make sure that this New Year's tradition is a festive and "especially safe" one for everyone.

According to Akerboom, New Year's entails millions of euros of damages, hundreds of injuries, a number of fatalities, and aggression aimed at his officers and other aid workers. "Including through fireworks that are thrown at them."

"What should be a party, is actually the most dangerous evening of the year," Akerboom said. "So let us ensure that this stops and together continue this tradition festively and especially safely. For everyone!"