Fireworks sales on the rise in the Netherlands; Could jump 10% by New Year's

The Netherlands is headed towards its second straight year of sales growth in legal fireworks, the Dutch Association of Pyrotechnics told Nu.nl. Sales have risen dramatically, with an expected turnover increase of ten percent, the association said.

"The Dutch have certainly not lost their love for the fireworks, we noted," a spokesperson told the news website. Online advance sales rose by over five percent even before fireworks legally went on sale, prompting the association to report a more optimistic sales forecast. "Various stores and importers are reporting strong increases in sales," the spokesperson said.

Legal fireworks sales began on Thursday. It concludes on Tuesday as the new year approaches.

Shoppers in the Netherlands spent about 70 million euros on fireworks during the New Year's period last year, about two million more than each of the previous years, corresponding to a three percent increase. Compound fireworks that display an small ornamental explosive show in the sky were the most popular type of fireworks sold last year, a trend that began in 2016.

In prior years, fireworks sales were more disappointing, like when December 31 fell on a Sunday in 2017, putting a damper on urgent last minute purchases. In 2015, sales slid as customers grew more weary of explosives that make a loud noise with no visual spectacle.