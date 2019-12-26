Firework bomb destroys car in The Hague

A car was destroyed in an explosion on an empty parking lot in The Hague on Wednesday. The police suspect that a firework bomb was thrown underneath the car, which has Polish license plates, NOS and RTL Nieuws report.

Local residents reported the blast on Laan van Poot at around 00:30 a.m. Debris from the explosion was found as much as 20 meters away. Fragments of car were also found in nearby trees.

The police's explosive experts were called to investigate. The vehicle was towed away by a recovery company.

As far as is known, no one was injured.