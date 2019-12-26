Cocaine found hidden in 40 barrels of fruit pulp at Rotterdam port

Customs officers intercepted a large amount of cocaine during a check at the port of Rotterdam on Monday. The drugs were hidden in around 40 barrels of frozen fruit pulp, the Public Prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The container with the drugs came from Brazil. The cocaine was removed and destroyed.

The HARC team, a joint venture of Customs, FIOD, Seaport Police, and the Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam, is investigating.

Earlier this month the authorities seized a total of 1,457 kilograms of cocaine in four shipments at the port of Rotterdam. All of the drugs came from Brazil, including 500 kilograms hidden in fruit pulp.