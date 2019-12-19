Over 1,400 kilos of cocaine captured at Rotterdam port

Four separate shipments of cocaine were found by Customs officials at the Port of Rotterdam over the past week. All told, officials captured 1,457 kilograms of cocaine, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

All of the cocaine made its way to the Netherlands from Brazil. The drugs were later destroyed, the OM said.

It started on December 12 when Customs officers found 450 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of grit used in the concrete industry. Another 500 kilograms of the drug was found frozen inside barrels of concentrated fruit pulp.

A day later, 496 more kilograms were found inside 17 large duffel bags. The sports bags were concealed within a consignment of magnesium.

Then on Monday, a refrigerated sea container stuffed with watermelons was inspected by authorities. Inside the container’s motor compartment, another 11 kilograms of cocaine was discovered.

No arrests were announced in either of the four cases.