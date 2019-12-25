Christmas starts out rainy, but sunshine expected later in the day

Christmas morning started with scattered showers here and there in the Netherlands, but the gloomy weather will not last long. The clouds will give way as the day progresses, and sunshine is expected throughout the country later in the day, according to Weeronline.

Sunshine does not mean warm temperatures, however. Maximums will climb to between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

The cloud cover will be back on Thursday, with a chance of showers in the southwest spreading through the country by evening. Maximums will be around 7 degrees.